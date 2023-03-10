Hi, These Are Miley Cyrus' Sexiest Lyrics Of All Time

Miley Cyrus doesn’t shy away from singing sexy songs. In her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, out on March 10, Cyrus is pushing boundaries with some “nasty” lyrics — and this isn’t the first time she’s gotten NSFW with her music. Cyrus’ sexiest lyrics span several albums, each as raunchy as the last.

With her most recent release, the singer revealed she knows exactly what she’s doing. Speaking about one of her new songs, “River,” Cyrus explained in an Instagram video, “Sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, aka they don't want me to talk about the fact that the song is about [redacted].” She added, “It's f*cking nasty.” Though that could mean anything, a closer look at the lyrics reveal what exactly was bleeped out from Cyrus’ explanation — and it’s very provocative.

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has gotten dirty with her music. Here are some of her sexiest songs and NSFW lyrics.

“You” from Endless Summer Vacation

“And I wanna drive down to Texas, flip off my exes / Get kind of reckless and have wild, wild, wild sex under the moon / But only if it's with you.”

“I want that late-night sweet magic, that forever-lasting love / But only if it's with you.”

“River” from Endless Summer Vacation

“I feel you everywhere / Your face is all in my hair (Hair) / Covered up in your sweat / It turns me on that you care, baby / Your love, it flows just like a river.”

“Prisoner” from Plastic Hearts

“I tasted heaven, now I can't live without it / I can't forget you and your love is the loudest / Oh, I can't control it, I can't control it.”

“Plastic Hearts” from Plastic Hearts

“Love me now, but not tomorrow / Fill me up, but leave me hollow / Pull me in, but don't you get too close, oh.”

“Bang Me Box” from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

“Want to lick it so much / That it's almost like I taste it on the tip of my tongue / I want to touch it so bad / That it's almost like I can feel it on my fingertips / I want yours inside of me / But don't forget where I like licking, babe / I want to make your fantasies, realities.”

“There ain't nothing I'm scared to try / I can be on top, or if you like it I just lie here / Take my picture / Position my body wherever you like / Just know I like it naughty. Teach me a lesson, pretend we never met / But we can keep just kissing' / Cause you're getting me so wet.”

“I want it so hard / You finger my heart.”

“You say it tastes like cake / With my lips against your face / Want you to eat it, babe.”

“BB-Talk” from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

“We were f*cking homies and sh*t and then / All of a sudden you started with some f*cking baby goo-goo tongue down my f*cking throat / I mean, even in front of your mom.”

“I just, like, you know, bury my head in your armpit which / Weirdly smells good and your hair and your f*cking teeth / Like, why the f*ck would I wanna lick your teeth? / But I do and then you remember there was that one time that I had like a 15 minute? / Oh, that was kind of the best thing in the entire world (f*ck me so you stop baby talking).”

“Milky Milky Milk” from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

“The milky, milky, milk / Your tongue milking me so hard / And I'm sucking on your nipples / Licking milky, milky stars.”

“#GetItRight” from Bangerz

“You're sexy sexy / I got things I want to do to you / Make me make me / Make my tongue just go do-do-do.”

“I been laying in this bed (this bed) all night long (all night long) / Don't you think it's time to get it on / But we gotta get it right, we can't get it wrong / Don't you want to feel this fire before it's gone yeah yeah.”

“4x4” from Bangerz

“He don't understand what he's doing to me / Deep down inside like a pitbull in heat / Someone's coming, so we head for the streets.”

“Naked” (unreleased)