Award season can be a minefield of awkward run-ins for a lot of celebrities, but it appeared Miley Cyrus had nothing but love for her ex Patrick Schwarzenegger when the two stars saw one another at the 2026 Golden Globes. Cyrus and Schwarzenegger dated a little over a decade ago, from 2014 to 2015, and it looks like they are on good terms these days.

The exes shared a brief moment together in the audience on Jan. 11 at the Golden Globes. Cyrus was photographed giving Schwarzenegger a hug while smiling.

After their breakup in 2015, Schwarzenegger began dating model Abby Champion, whom he just married this past fall. Cyrus has also found her perfect partner in the years since she was with Schwarzenegger. The singer announced her engagement to Maxx Morando at the end of 2025.

Cyrus was attending the 2026 award show in hopes of taking home the Best Original Song trophy for her Avatar: Fire and Ash single “Dream as One.” For his part, Schwarzenegger was supporting the six nominations for his show, The White Lotus. However, neither of the stars ended up getting any hardware.

Michael Buckner/2026GG/Variety/Getty Images

Cyrus also had another ex-boyfriend in the room, but she was not seen interacting with her former flame Nick Jonas during the ceremony. Jonas was in attendance with his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who was one of the award presenters.

However, Cyrus did make some time to catch up with an old friend — and another ex of Jonas — Selena Gomez. The two Disney Channel breakouts smiled and posed for photos together during all the hubbub. Gomez was nominated for her lead role in Only Murders in the Building, but wound up losing her category to Hacks star Jean Smart. She didn’t seem to be in bad spirits, though, as her husband, Benny Blanco, was by her side to keep her laughing throughout the night.

From past loves to longtime friends, Cyrus was surrounded by important connections at this year’s Golden Globes, and she seemed to enjoy it all.