Miley Cyrus Reveals The New Last Name She's Considering In Candid Lyrics

Most of Miley Cyrus’ new album Bass Persuades is about her engagement to Maxx Morando, but there is one song that stands out from the rest, where Miley details the rift in her family and hints at her recent decision to drop her last name. “Innocent Ways” is specifically addressed to Miley’s younger sister Noah Cyrus, as Miley mourns how their relationship has waned in the last few years. In the chorus, Miley even brings up the idea of adopting a new last name to overcome the toll being a Cyrus has taken on them.

Ever since about 2022, fans have noticed a distance between Miley and Noah following the divorce of their parents Billy Ray and Tish. Though Miley has appeared to patch some things up with her dad recently, “Innocent Ways” suggests that she still feels on the outs with her sister. “I want better for my sister / She calls me only when it's late night and she's high,” Miley sings in the opening verse.

Later in the song, Miley speculates that Noah cut off contact after she sent her little sister a letter that she now regrets: “I made the error / I kinda caved when I know better / I should've never sent that letter / But I was wired and in my feelings / I wonder / If she went and changed her number / I tried to call her three times over / Is she alright? It keeps on ringing.”

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Despite their recent struggles, Miley gushes about how much she loves Noah in the chorus. She also brings up a plan to leave her celebrity life behind and adopt her mother Tish’s maiden name (Finley) if it could help repair their relationship.

I tried to save all of her innocent ways / Grace comes with age, but don't tell her / Fall out from the fame, claim my mother's maiden name / Lips in crimson shades, how I love her

The mention of a new last name is notable, given that Miley created a stir upon first announcing Bass Persuades by dropping the name Cyrus from her professional moniker, now performing mononymously as Miley. For right now, it sounds like the name Miley Finley is just a fantasy within this song, but it’s clear the singer is ruminating on her surname a lot at the moment.