Michelle Celebrated Her Anniversary With Barack By Posting A Sweet Throwback Pic

Michelle Obama celebrated 29 years with Barack as her husband by sharing an adorable social media post on Sunday, Oct. 3. Michelle Obama’s 29th anniversary Instagram with Barack is a throwback that features a sweet pic of the pair back when they were first dating. Of course, the internet is buzzing about the lovebirds as they celebrate their special day.

Michelle gave a shoutout to her and Barack’s anniversary by putting a romantic twist on the "how it started vs. how it's going" meme with an Instagram collage photo on Oct. 3. The photo on top, which showed “how it started,” is a throwback photo of the pair sitting on a couch that has the two in a loving embrace. The bottom picture shows “how it’s going,” with a recent snap of Barack and Michelle sitting on a couch with their arms still wrapped around one another. Along with the photo, Michelle also wrote, “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!” The sweet collage post got plenty of praise in the comments section, with fans proclaiming the lovebirds as total couple goals.

Anniversary Instagram posts are an annual tradition for Michelle, who also shared a heartfelt message for her 28th anniversary in October 2020. In the Instagram post back then, she revealed that she loved Barack for “his smile, his character, and his compassion.” Barack also shared an Instagram post for the couple’s 28th anniversary, calling Michelle the "love of [his] life." He continued on, "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

If the “how it started” throwback has you wondering how Michelle and Barack met, the timeline of their romance is seriously epic. They first crossed paths while working at Sidley Austin LLP — a Chicago law firm — in 1989. Michelle was assigned to be Barack's mentor, and soon after, he asked her on a date. Though the former First Lady was hesitant to start a workplace romance, they ended up meeting for a lunch date at the Art Institute of Chicago. Barack then popped the question during a dinner date in 1991 — two years after dating — before tying the knot on Oct. 3, 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

After 29 years of marriage, Michelle and Barack are still just as adorable as they were at the beginning.