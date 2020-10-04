Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 28th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 3 and they exchanged heartfelt messages on social media to honor the special day. The former First Lady shared a heartwarming Instagram post that even included a challenge for fans. Here are the details on Michelle Obama's 28th anniversary Instagram for Barack.

Michelle shared her anniversary Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 3. In the touching post, she took a moment to show her appreciation for having Barack as a partner for nearly three decades: "I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us." With the presidential election just around the corner, Michelle ended her post with a special challenge from the couple. "And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind." Plenty of fans responded to the former First Lady's request, sharing in the comments section stories about convincing their friends and family to vote.

Barack also took to social media to celebrate the couple's special day. The former president posted a candid picture of the two smiling in an Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 3. Along with the photo, the former president wrote a sweet message to Michelle, whom he called the "love of [his] life." He shared, "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human." Along with words of appreciation for his wife, Barack echoed Michelle's request for fans to reach out to one person in their lives and help them get registered to vote. "Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Michelle has opened up about her relationship with Barack. In a recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast with guest Conan O'Brien, the former First Lady discussed the trials and tribulations of marriage. She also shared her tips on how to choose a life partner, suggesting that people look at it like picking a basketball team, choosing members who are strong and can do everything.

After 28 years together, it looks like Michelle and Barack have figured out what it truly takes to make a relationship work.