The Internet's Reaction To Michelle Obama's Quote About Tinder Is, Uh, Not Great
Want to know what happens when you publicly speak ill of one of the world's most popular dating app? Just take a look at the internet's reaction to Michelle Obama's quote about Tinder. The quote in question took place in the Sept. 6 episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast during which Obama discussed the trials and tribulations of marriage with guest Conan O'Brien.
Before I dive into the actual comment, let me give you some context: Obama and O'Brien were discussing how to go about choosing the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Obama suggested looking at it like picking a basketball team. “We’d have better marriages, if you’re looking at a team, the people you want to win with, then number one, you want everybody on your team to be strong, right? You don’t want any weak links, you don’t want somebody that you can dominate," she explained. “Also, if you’re on a team, you’ve got to be able to do everything —especially in basketball, it’s like, you would never pick somebody that says, ‘I only dribble. I don’t shoot, I don’t defend, I just dribble.'"
So, how do you find this person? Well, here's where things got dicey. “There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen," Obama said, controversially adding: “You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship."
People were not pleased with that Tinder line and, in true 2020 fashion, they immediately took to Twitter to air their grievances.
Also, I'd just like to point out the great point made by this woman who reminds everyone a relationship doesn't have to last forever to be successful.
Obama is lucky in that persevering through the tough times in her marriage has left her happy with the relationship she now has. “Young couples, they face these challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken,” she explained, after opening up about the rough patches she dealt with in her own marriage. “And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage. And if I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well."
That's amazing for her, but that's not the case for everyone. If a relationship doesn't work out in the long run, it's not a failure. What you had was still special.