From Sophia Bush to Maren Morris, several celebrities have came out as LGBTQ+ this year. And as a cherry topper, some used their sweet announcement to gush about their partners. Recently, Louisa Jacobson — Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s youngest daughter — took a page out of that book and hard launched her new romance on Instagram.

On June 22, The Gilded Age actor posted a photo carousel with girlfriend Anna Blundell. (Like a true icon, Jacobson came out on her her mom’s 75th birthday.) “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” she wrote in the caption alongside a flaming heart and pride flag emoji. Her caption referenced the second slide in the post, which featured a New York Times article celebrating the evolution of lesbian fashion.

Jacobson fittingly followed the material guidelines in the NYT article, wearing a variety of silk blouses and layered blazers. It’s not clear when the two started dating; however, they’ve been teasing their relationship on Instagram since 2023. Earlier this month, the actor shared a mirror selfie of her and Blundell in a elevator and later holding hands. Then last month, Blundell — who seems to work in the fashion industry — supported Jacobson at the opening night of her Invasive Species play.

That’s not all, though. The couple’s recent red-tinted selfie matches a photo Blundell posted on her Instagram last December, titled “annual update.” Jacobson commented: “OMFG ILYSM” under the post, and Blundell — whose head is turned away in the photo — responded with the same affirmation. The Gilded Age star’s relationship history has always fell under the radar, so to see her publicly embracing her new romance is sweet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Jacobson’s parents, they’ve also opened up about their 45-year marriage in recent years. In October 2023, Streep and Gummer announced their separation. At the time, a representative confirmed the former couple had been quietly separated for “more than six years,” and despite that decision, “they will always care for each other.”