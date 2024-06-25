Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Announces She’s LGBTQ+ With GF Reveal
From Sophia Bush to Maren Morris, several celebrities have came out as LGBTQ+ this year. And as a cherry topper, some used their sweet announcement to gush about their partners. Recently, Louisa Jacobson — Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s youngest daughter — took a page out of that book and hard launched her new romance on Instagram.
On June 22, The Gilded Age actor posted a photo carousel with girlfriend Anna Blundell. (Like a true icon, Jacobson came out on her her mom’s 75th birthday.) “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” she wrote in the caption alongside a flaming heart and pride flag emoji. Her caption referenced the second slide in the post, which featured a New York Times article celebrating the evolution of lesbian fashion.
Jacobson fittingly followed the material guidelines in the NYT article, wearing a variety of silk blouses and layered blazers. It’s not clear when the two started dating; however, they’ve been teasing their relationship on Instagram since 2023. Earlier this month, the actor shared a mirror selfie of her and Blundell in a elevator and later holding hands. Then last month, Blundell — who seems to work in the fashion industry — supported Jacobson at the opening night of her Invasive Species play.
That’s not all, though. The couple’s recent red-tinted selfie matches a photo Blundell posted on her Instagram last December, titled “annual update.” Jacobson commented: “OMFG ILYSM” under the post, and Blundell — whose head is turned away in the photo — responded with the same affirmation. The Gilded Age star’s relationship history has always fell under the radar, so to see her publicly embracing her new romance is sweet.
As for Jacobson’s parents, they’ve also opened up about their 45-year marriage in recent years. In October 2023, Streep and Gummer announced their separation. At the time, a representative confirmed the former couple had been quietly separated for “more than six years,” and despite that decision, “they will always care for each other.”