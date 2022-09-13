Selena Gomez took the stage at the 2022 Emmy Awards with her Only Murders In the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. During her speech, she joked about never being followed by paparazzi when she’s with Martin and Short. The quip got a laugh out of Emmy winner Zendaya, and naturally, fans had a field day with the moment.

Gomez, Martin, and Short emerged on stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the 2022 Emmy Award for Best Variety Talk Series, which ultimately went to HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Some viewers were so entertained by the threesome’s chemistry that they wanted Gomez and her OMITB co-stars to host the Emmys next year.

Only Murders In the Building just wrapped up its second season earlier this summer (and has a third season on the way). Gomez was snubbed from the Emmys this year, despite both Martin and Short earning nominations.

Gomez is obviously the odd one out of the trio, being the only woman and about 40 years younger than her co-stars. But she finds it funny that she’s been spending time with the two veteran actors over the past two years, and poked fun at the fact that paparazzi — which would normally follow the young actor and singer — don’t tend to bother her when she’s with her older co-stars. Zendaya, who herself just turned 26, couldn’t help but giggle at Selena’s joke.

Zendaya went on to win her second Emmy Award later that night, with Selena giving the Euphoria star a standing ovation. Hopefully with the blessing of her laugh, Selena will get her due next year?