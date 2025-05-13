Meghan Trainor is still all about that bass, but there may be room for some treble in 2025. A lot has changed in the singer’s life since she first released her breakout hit in 2014 — she got married, had two sons, and most recently, opened up about some changes she’s made to her body. So, when she performed “All About That Bass” over a decade later, she altered a key lyric to better reflect where she’s at now.

Trainor sang her hit single during her set at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10. But with a notable change. A recording of the performance showed how the singer switched up the opening line to the first verse. In the original version of the song, Trainor sings: “Yeah, it’s pretty clear / I ain’t no size two.” But in her updated lyrics, Trainor instead sang:

Yeah, it’s pretty clear / I got some new boobs

The new verse comes about two months after Trainor revealed she had received a breast lift and augmentation in a March 6 Instagram post. “I got my dream boobs and they are gorgeous,” Trainor told E! News after the surgery. “I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my boobs were like ‘we’re not boobs,’ you know.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Trainor has been very open about her body transformation after giving birth to her second son in 2023. In a March 31 Instagram post, Trainor revealed that she used the weight loss drug Mounjaro to aid in her health and fitness journey post-pregnancy.

“I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” Trainor wrote. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”