It’s no secret there’s an Ozempic boom happening in Hollywood. Over the past two years, the medication — an insulin regulator for those who are diabetic — has become a prominent weight loss drug for many celebrities. That popularity has started conversations about what stars might be taking it, and Kelly Clarkson’s ready to reveal if the medication was part of her own recent weight loss journey. The singer laid those Ozempic rumors to rest on her talk show.

On May 13, Clarkson got candid about weight fluctuations with guest Whoopi Goldberg. She first complimented Goldberg, saying the actor looks younger everytime she sees her. “First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” the Sister Act star said, to which Clarkson revealed she’s “lost a lot of weight as well.”

Goldberg noted she’s taking a “wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help.” (In this case, it isn’t Ozempic — but a weight loss drug named Mounjaro.) Clarkson then alluded to her own Ozempic rumors, clarifying her medication is “a different one than people assume.”

“I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad,” Clarkson said during the episode. “My doctor chased me for two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not, it’s something else.”

While she didn’t reveal the name of the drug, she explained it helps “break down the sugar” in her body.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Clarkson continued, saying she hadn’t noticed her shift in weight until she watched a video of herself performing. “We were in my house in New York watching it, and then all of a sudden, I paused and was like, ‘Who the f*ck is that?!’ I swear to god, it sounds insane,” she said. The Kellyoke singer also clarified that she never felt insecure or depressed in the body she was living in before taking her new medication.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson’s spoken about her health. In January 2024, she revealed on her talk show that she was diagnosed with pre-diabetes several years ago.

“‘You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet,’” she recalled of her conversation with her doctor. “I waited two years and then I was like ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”