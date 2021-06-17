Here's Why Meghan May Not Attend The Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Harry

Meghan Markle is passing on a trip back across the pond. Although her husband is heading back to the U.K. this summer to unveil a new statue in tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, there’s a reason why Meghan won’t be tagging along. Naturally, this is already starting ~controversy~, but her reasoning, according to multiple reports, makes so much sense. Here’s why Meghan Markle reportedly won't go to the U.K. with Harry this summer.

Harry has spoken at length about how much he enjoys his new life in California, so anytime he heads back to Britain, it’s for good reason. The Duke will be flying back for the unveiling of his mother’s statue, which he commissioned back in 2017. The statue will be unveiled on July 1, to commemorate what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

Meghan’s reason for not attending boils down to the fact she just had a baby. As Daily Telegraph correspondent Victoria Ward tweeted, “The Duchess of Sussex will not fly to the UK to join Harry for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, sources confirm, after a US website claimed she would join him. She’s just had a baby, they point out.”

A report from Entertainment Tonight reiterated this info. "Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace,” a source told the site.

Meghan elected to skip the last trip to the UK as well. Once again, it was because she was then pregnant. Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, so she was heavily pregnant when Harry headed to England two months prior for Prince Philips’ funeral. “The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a royal spokesman said of the decision.

Traveling with a newborn baby is no easy feat, so the royal family will hopefully be understanding of Meghan’s situation.