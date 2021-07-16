Meghan Markle's New Animated Netflix Show Sounds Cute As Hell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their second project with Netflix under their company, Archewell Productions: An animated show called Pearl that centers around a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by influential women throughout history. The Duchess of Sussex is the creator behind the show and she’s set to executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled), Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), and Dan Cogan (Icarus). Meanwhile, Amanda Rynda (The Loud House) is on board as both showrunner and executive producer. If you can’t wait for it to premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's Pearl, including its release date, trailer, synopsis, and more.

The series is part of the royal couple’s multi-year deal with Netflix that promises to bring scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features, and children’s programming to viewers. The Duke and Duchess announced their partnership with the streaming platform in September 2020 just months after revealing they would be stepping down as senior royals that January. Meghan and Harry unveiled their first project under their Netflix deal — a docuseries called Heart of Invictus — in April 2021.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Now, with the announcement of Pearl, the couple is getting ready to launch their very first animation project. Check out all the details surrounding the series created by Meghan below.

Pearl Release Date

The show is still in the development stages, so no release date has been announced just yet.

Pearl Trailer

No trailer has been released yet, either.

Pearl Synopsis

Meghan shared a statement on July 14 explaining what her show is about. “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” she said. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Megan Casey, who is the director of original animation at Netflix, also described the series as “an exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history” that focuses on a young girl who learns to “step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure.” Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer Soper said Pearl will bring a “fun, heartfelt, and inspiring story” to life and everyone will be rooting for her.

It sounds like the show is going to be a must-watch for all ages!