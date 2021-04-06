Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have booked another exciting project! After signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce documentaries, feature films, children's programming, and more, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially greenlit their first piece of content together: A docuseries that will follow the Invictus Games, which is a sports competition for "wounded, injured, and sick Service personnel." If you're a fan of the royal couple, you need to know about Meghan and Harry's Netflix show Heart Of Invictus' details. Based on what's known, it's going to be super uplifting.

The couple's Netflix deal came months after they first stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020, explaining they would no longer be financially dependent on the British Monarchy. In a joint statement from September that year, Meghan and Harry revealed they partnered with Netflix in order to create "content that informs but also gives hope" to viewers. They added the streaming platform's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action." The Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 as a way to honor wounded veterans, is an event that's close to the Duke and Duchess' hearts, so making it the focus of their first docuseries was only natural.

Here's everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's Netflix show, including its release date, synopsis, trailer, and more.

Release Date

The series was meant to focus on service members during the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition was postponed to 2022. This means fans shouldn't expect the show to come out until some time next year.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Synopsis

According to a press release, "The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next spring, and as they partner with each nation's team to support their competitors over the coming year."

Trailer

Netflix has yet to release a teaser trailer for the series yet.

Harry's Quotes About Heart Of Invictus

The day the Invictus Games announced the series on Tuesday, April 6, Harry discussed the importance of the show in a statement, explaining viewers will learn about so many exceptional competitors who have proven their "resilience, determination, and resolve."

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," Harry said, adding he's proud this is his and Meghan's first series with Netflix. "I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service."

Based on what Harry has shared about the show so far, Heart of Invictus is going to be a must-watch series!