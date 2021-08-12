Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have had their ups and downs over the years. As far as the public knew, they were getting along great until December 2018 when reports came out the two had an “explosive fight” prior to Meghan and Harry’s wedding that May. There were rumors Meghan made Kate cry, but during a March 2021 interview with Oprah, the former Suits actress said it was the other way around, and the fact that Kate and the Palace never took up for her in the press took an unimaginable toll on Meghan. Despite everything that happened, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are reportedly closer than ever now.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family,” Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Apparently, they reconnected around the time Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child in June. “They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet. They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet,” an insider reportedly told the publication on July 7. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lili] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” another source said at the time.

The update comes months after Meghan and Harry’s March 7 tell-all interview with Oprah, during which the Duchess explained what really happened behind the scenes. “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something. Yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses. She made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings,” she said, adding Kate immediately apologized afterward. “She brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.”

Thankfully, it seems the tension between Meghan and Kate may actually be over!