Ahead of Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, rumors spread she invited 65 of her closest friends and family for a big bash organized by Oprah Winfrey’s A-list party planner Colin Cowie. As it turns out, that couldn’t be further from the truth because Meghan Markle's reported 40th birthday plans are so chill.

On Monday, Aug. 2, Page Six reported the Duchess won’t have a huge birthday party as the rumors said. Instead, she’ll apparently keep things “low-key” by spending the day with her husband, Prince Hary, and their children, two-year-old Archie Harrison and one-month-old Lilibet Diana. Considering the couple just welcomed their second child on June 4 and are still on parental leave, it makes sense Meghan would want to be surrounded by her immediate family for her birthday this year. According to the publication, she would also prefer to keep things small considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in her home state of California. That’s likely why Meghan and Harry won’t attend Barack Obama’s upcoming 60th birthday party, either, which is scheduled to take place the weekend of Aug. 7 at his Martha’s Vineyard home.

It’s unclear exactly how Harry will help celebrate Meghan’s birthday, but those close to them said he has plenty of options for a family getaway near their Montecito home.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The news of Meghan’s reported 40th birthday plans come just days after The Mirror reported on July 31 the Duchess would have a party, during which guests would enjoy “grazing tables” with locally sourced foods and wines from neighboring vineyards. The publication also said Harry ordered a cake for Meghan from local baker Posies & Sugar.

Although she reportedly won’t have a huge bash, Meghan’s reported 40th birthday plans sound even better because nothing beats a quiet day at home with loved ones.