Meghan & Harry Reportedly Want To "Keep The Peace" With The Palace

Since moving to America and leaving his royal duties behind, things have been dicey between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family. But according to a new report from Us Weekly, Harry and his wife would rather it be amicable, and they’re hoping to steer things that way. Here’s how Meghan and Harry are reportedly keeping the peace with the palace.

Harry’s already rocky relationship with his family took a turn for the worse following his March 12 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the segment, he and Meghan voiced all of their frustrations with the royal family, including their failure to protect Meghan from vicious tabloid rumors. Now, an insider who spoke with Us Weekly says Harry is looking to keep things civil moving forward.

“It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,” the source shared. “All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the Queen in order to keep the peace.”

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The report about keeping the peace arrived just one day after the Palace stirred the pot once again by accusing Harry and Meghan of failing to inform the Queen about their daughter’s name. Their baby girl, Lilibet Diana, was welcomed into the world on June 4, and her parents insist the Queen was the first person they called after her arrival.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called,” a spokesperson said in response to Palace claims. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Naming Lilibet after the Queen could have been the ultimate olive branch, but, once again, Palace staffers seemingly created a false narrative surrounding the royal couple. Nevertheless, it seems Harry and Meghan are determined to keep things drama-free in the future... at least on their end.