Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shutting down claims from unnamed sources at Buckingham Palace that they didn’t inform Queen Elizabeth about their daughter’s name. In case you ~somehow~ missed it, the Duke and Duchess welcomed their second child on June 4, sweetly naming her Lilibet Diana. The name had several powerful meanings, including a nod to the Queen herself. So, it only makes sense Meghan and Harry informed the Queen about Lilibet's name ahead of time.

Lilibet has been the Queen's nickname since childhood, so Meghan and Harry would want to inform the monarch of the inspiration behind their daughter's name. Still, a source told the BBC the Queen was “not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet.”

Now, Meghan and Harry are saying this simply isn’t true. Not only was the Queen well aware, but she was the first person they called.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called,” a spokesperson said in response to Palace claims. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

Royal reporter Omid Scobie, a staunch defender of the Duke and Duchess, pointed out the false claims were evidence Palace aides are not tuned into what’s really going on behind the scenes.

“Those close to Prince Harry confirm that he spoke to close family before the announcement so perhaps this report highlights just how far removed aides within the institution (who learned of the baby news alongside the rest of the world) now are from the Sussexes’ private matters,” he tweeted.

At the end of the day, Meghan and Harry know their truth and are probably so busy enjoying time with their daughter, they didn’t skip a beat.