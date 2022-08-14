Martha Stewart Had The Best Response To A Meme Claiming She's Dating Pete Davidson

At this point, I don’t think anyone is surprised by Pete Davidson’s celebrity connections. He has been linked to some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, like his engagement to Ariana Grande or his friendship with MGK. Most recently (and famously), his split from Kim Kardashian had his name front and center in everyone’s minds, as fans of the comedian joked about who he might date next. One surprising name on the list was Martha Stewart, who weirdly has a pretty close bond with Davidson. Their connection is so strong that a meme claimed Martha Stewart would be Pete Davidson’s next girlfriend, and Stewart responded to the idea hilariously.

After Davidson and Kardashian’s breakup rocked the pop culture world at the start of August, the internet exploded with jokes and memes about what’s next for the A-list exes. One particular tweet that went viral pointed out that Davidson was photographed holding Stewart’s hand at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30. “We should’ve seen it coming,” the caption jokingly read. Although Stewart is not actually dating Davidson, she did revealed she has a very strong bond with him when The Daily Mail asked about the meme on Aug. 12.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Stewart gushed. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way.” So there you have it: Stewart and Davidson may not have a romantic connection, but it’s still a surprisingly tender one.

And their friendship isn’t a new thing, either. The two first met in 2015 at Justin Bieber’s Comedy Central Roast in which they made digs at the pop star for the sake of a good laugh. Seven years later, Stewart ran into Davidson at Nobu Malibu and the pair took a picture together alongside Queer Eye chef Antoni Porowski. The picture made it onto Stewart’s Instagram, where she captioned the post “never too busy for good food and friends Remember @petedaviedson w one of my fellow roasters on #thejustinbieberroast a few years back. Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies. Cute guy with painted fingernails.” Davidson is no longer on SNL after leaving the show earlier in 2022, but his seven-year legacy lives on.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two months after their Nobu run-in, the pair crossed paths at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and snapped the shot alongside Kim Kardashian that would later become the meme in question.

Stewart has expressed how interested she is to hear what Davidson has to say about his future, and extended an open invitation for him to come on The Martha Stewart Podcast. Davidson hasn’t commented on the meme, but I’m hoping it leads to him laughing about it with Stewart on her podcast.