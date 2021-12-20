Mariah Wanted Britney To Know She Wasn't Alone Amid Her Conservatorship Battle

After Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a shocking June 23 testimony, so many celebrities shared messages supporting the singer on social media, from Justin Timberlake and Cher to Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. Now, just weeks after Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship on Nov. 12, Carey revealed she had also reached out to the star amid her conservatorship battle. Considering the two go way back, it’s no surprise Carey went the extra mile to let Spears know she’s not alone.

Carey opened up about speaking to Spears in a Dec. 17 interview with NME. “I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific,” she said. “So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’”

As someone who has been in the spotlight for decades, Carey said she could relate to Spears’ situation. She also revealed the late music icon Prince had once given her words of encouragement that had a big impact on her, which is why she wanted to do the same for Spears. “I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is,” Carey said. “You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Carey also showed Spears some love on social media after the singer gave her shocking testimony on June 23. At the time, Carey tweeted, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

The two pop stars have always been supportive of each other through the years, and Spears once admitted Carey inspired her early on in her singing career. For Carey’s birthday in 2020, Spears posted an Instagram of the two together along with the caption, “You are one of the main reasons I started singing .... your Butterfly 🦋 album never gets old even after 20+ years ….. it’s simply a classic.”

It seems that no matter how much time passes, Carey and Spears will always be there for each other.