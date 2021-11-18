The Trailer For Mariah Carey's New Christmas Special Is Absolutely Magical

The Queen of Christmas is back! A year after debuting her first holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, Mariah Carey will return for Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. The singer dropped the trailer for her new holiday extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 18, and it teases so many exciting things to come, from a new rendition of hit song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” to the debut performance of her latest single “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin. To make sure you don’t miss out, check out all the details surrounding the star’s 2021 Christmas special below.

Carey always goes all out for the holidays, but this year she’s celebrating bigger than ever. On Nov. 1, she shared an Instagram video smashing pumpkins on her doorstep with a candy-cane striped bat. “It's Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie...cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!" a note read at the end of the clip.

Then, on Nov. 10, Carey announced she’s partnering with McDonald’s to launch the Mariah Menu, which will give fans discounts on items at Mickey D’s from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24.

Now, the singer revealed she’s giving fans one more present for the holidays: A new Christmas special. See all the details about the upcoming holiday spectacular below.

When is Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special premiering?

Fans won’t have to wait long to watch Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues because the special will arrive on Friday, Dec. 3.

Is there a trailer for Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special?

Yes! Carey shared the trailer for Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues on Nov. 18. “Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! #TheMagicContinues,” the singer tweeted.

How can I watch Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special?

Starting Dec. 3, fans will be able to watch Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues on Apple TV+. Currently, Carey’s first holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, is available to stream on the platform as well.

While you wait for Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, get into the holiday spirit with Carey’s latest holiday single “Fall in Love at Christmas” below.