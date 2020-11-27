Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it's officially the Christmas season. Time to break out the hot chocolate, put on your holiday sweater, and listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on repeat. As everyone knows, Carey is the queen of Christmas, and she's going to make the season extra special this year. The superstar's new holiday special will be packed with stars and some new music, and the trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special features Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, and so much more.

If you weren't already in a holly jolly mood, just watch the trailer that was released on Black Friday. It's filled with everything you'd expect from a Mariah Carey Christmas — music, dancing, and sparkles galore. Superfans will recall that a few weeks back, rumors that a Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande Christmas song was coming sprung up after a photo was posted on Carey's Instagram teasing the collab. Now, it looks as though that song will be a new version of Carey's 2010 banger "Oh Santa!" with Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson joining them, according to Entertainment Weekly. Carey told EW that working on this new version of "Oh Santa!" was amazing, and getting "to reinvent that song with these incredible women was a very special moment."

The "Oh Santa!" remix will be available exclusively on Apple Music Dec. 4 along with the rest of the soundtrack for the special, according to Vulture. Other musical guests include Jermaine Dupri and Snoop Dogg who will have a new song on the soundtrack as well. There will also be a 2020 version of Carey's Christmas song, "Sleigh Ride," which will absolutely sleigh on your holiday party playlist.

New music isn't the only exciting thing you can expect from the special that drops on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The trailer also reveals that Tiffany Haddish will be taking on the role of narrator, and Misty Copeland will be dancing. Other surprise guests will include Billy Eichner, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and the Peanuts gang. As you may know, Apple TV+ has exclusive rights to the Peanuts, so that's where you can stream your favorite holiday specials with Snoopy and the gang this time of year. Add Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special to your queue right after A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Along with all the special guests, you can expect a few show-stopping performances from the queen of Christmas herself. The trailer teases at some truly iconic fashion moments with Carey dressed in gorgeous Christmas gowns and jumpsuits, while dancers in a North Pole-like village twirl around her. (Seriously, prepare to be gagged by the eleganza.)

Get the peppermint popcorn ready, because you'll definitely want to stream this special with your family or roomies right away. Not only will it put you in the festive mood and spread some much-needed holiday cheer, but it just may be all you want for Christmas and more. Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will hit Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.