It’s the inevitable question in the movie industry these days — after a blockbuster film smashes the box office, all anyone can ask about is when the sequel is coming. But Barbie is carving out her own path. Although fans of the movie have been murmuring about a potential Barbie 2, Margot Robbie made it clear that a follow-up film was never in the cards.

“We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie told the Associated Press on Nov. 17. “We put everything into this one ... Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Robbie continued by remarking that the beauty of Barbie’s success is that it’s not part of some big film franchise.

“I’d say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” Robbie said. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

While Robbie didn’t outright deny that Barbie 2 could still happen, it’s pretty clear that she wants the movie to stand on its own. And that makes a lot of sense not only as a way to prove non-franchise films can still become hits, but also simply in terms of story. The climactic ending scene of Barbie would be difficult to structure a satisfying sequel around, given how perfectly it brings Barbie’s story to an end.

So, movie fans probably won’t see Barbie and Ken reunite on the big screen again, but that doesn’t mean the magic Robbie and Ryan Gosling created is going away. The two actors are actually working together again on an upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel, in which they will co-star as lovers who pull off a heist in 1962 Monte Carlo.