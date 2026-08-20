Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Outer Banks series finale.

Well, it finally happened. After so many dangerous treasure hunts, trampling the Pogue-Kook divide, and staging their own makeshift wedding back in Season 2, John B and Sarah Cameron are officially husband and wife at long last. Fittingly, their marriage ceremony served as the final scene in Outer Banks, which also revealed the new parents named their baby boy JJ in honor of their fallen friend. Fans might imagine the matrimonial ending could feel complicated for actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who famously dated and then broke up over the course of the series, but the ever-professional co-stars tell Elite Daily they’ve learned how to turn on their spark only when it’s needed for the camera.

“We are always able to revert back to the chemistry that we all had in Season 1,” Cline says. “That's what was lightning in a bottle for all of us; the chemistry of the cast really was king. And [Stokes] is no different.”

For Stokes, giving the wedding all the emotion it deserved was important to honor co-creator Jonas Pate’s vision for these characters. “It was exactly how Jonas envisioned it when we started. He was like, ‘I want John B and Sarah to get married,’” Stokes says. “To see it come full circle and to honor those characters is pretty cool.”

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The actors go on to reveal that although the wedding was planned to be everyone’s final day on set, it technically wasn’t due to “inclement weather” switching up the shooting schedule. But still, “it had that energy of being a last-day celebration,” Cline notes.

The loving scene is also notable for confirming John B and Sarah named their son JJ, which Stokes confirms was the only name option that was even considered. “It was always going to be JJ,” Stokes says. “Once JJ passed and we knew [Sarah’s pregnancy] storyline was happening, it was always going to be about honoring JJ.”

Would the name remain unchanged even if John B and Sarah had welcomed a girl instead of a boy? “I think yes,” Stokes replies. “It would still be JJ. It works for both.”