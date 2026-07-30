Since leaving the Love Island USA villa, Trinity Tatum seems to be all caught up on the drama. During a July 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the Season 8 winner was asked about the “female friendship dynamic” on the show — specifically, if she still wants to “maintain these relationships” after re-entering the outside world. According to Trinity, there’s “just one person” she’s second-guessing now: Sol Dean.

Trinity clarified that she’s still closest with the rest of the final four women — Aniya Harvey, Kayda Bosse, and Melanie Moreno — whom the internet nicknamed “Core 4.” She said, “Honestly, I feel like I’ve been pretty close with the Core 4. I talk to them almost everyday.”

Trinity added that Sol was the only one whose post-villa behavior had “thrown [her] off.” “I think she said a lot of like unprovoked things after she left,” Trinity said. For her, it was especially surprising since they didn’t have any drama in the villa. “I didn’t have an issue with her. I’ve never once had a problem with her ‘cause she didn’t come for me. So for her to make comments about me and my couple, my relationship, it was a little off-putting.”

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ICYMI, when she was kicked off the show, Sol made quite a few comments about Trinity and her now-boyfriend Bryce Dettloff. First, she discussed the couple during an episode of Love Island: Aftersun on June 20. “No shade, no tea, but [Bryce] probably thinks Kayda is prettier than Trinity,” Sol said at the time. “Like, if his type did come in, I feel like he’d be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Then, during a June 26 episode of Barstool’s Chicks in the Office podcast, Sol clarified her comments. “I don't stand by it. I think the only honest reason I said that was because Bryce pulled Kyada multiple times and got denied,” she said at the time. “And it was like, OK, well, you were in a thing with Trinity. If you were 100% happy, like you wouldn't continuously keep going after Kayda. That was my point.”

“I most definitely could have worded it better. So, I take fault on that,” Sol added. “And also, I've been even seeing like they're both crying for [each other at Casa Amor]. Hey, I was wrong.”

It sounds like Sol might have a little more explaining to do at the Season 8 reunion, which is coming to Peacock on Aug. 31.