Trinity Has *Thoughts* On Bryce & Zach’s Love Island Bromance

Trinity Tatum is officially weighing in on Bryce Dettloff and Zach Georgiou’s Love Island bromance. Throughout Season 8, fans thought that the duo’s friendship had the potential to grow into a romance — thanks to their constant cuddling, emotional conversations, and the viral “girth check.” In the villa, Trinity made a few jokes about their connection, even kicking Zach out of her bed with Bryce. Now, post-show, she’s sharing how she really feels about the bromance.

“In the beginning, it was so cute,” Trinity told People in an exclusive interview, published July 22. “But then I was like, ‘All right, you’re taking my man. You got to move. Y’all are doing too much.’”

All in all, Trinity doesn’t seem to mind their close relationship — especially considering her friendship with Zach’s partner, Kayda Bosse. “But no, it’s so cute. Me and Kayda were best friends in the villa, and they were best friends. It worked out perfectly,” she added. “Whenever we would have an issue, you could just feel it in the friend group. It felt off. But either way, I love their connection.”

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In the People exclusive, Bryce also opened up about his “progressive” bond with Zach, which started Night 1 in the villa. “The first night was really difficult, I think, for everybody to sleep. I didn’t sleep one second. My eyes were bloodshot from being open, staring at the ceiling. I’m like, ‘What did I just get myself into?’ With Zach, it was the same thing,” he explained.

According to him, their friendship only grew from there. “And then during [the] Paradise Cove [twist], we slept in the same bed. We started getting close. We had the same type of humor. It gets really emotional and intense in that place. So, you really need to have that laughter and that friendship,” he said.

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Plus, the actual environment of the villa helped build closeness. “The trust gets built so fast. If you’ve ever played sports, in the locker room, everyone’s punching each other, doing crazy things,” he said. “In the villa, it’s like 24 hours a day, no phone, no entertainment. So, you start doing crazy things to get a reaction out of people or out of each other.”

Long live Brinity and Zryce.