Love Is Blind UK Reportedly Had A Ton Of Unaired Proposals

By now, Love Is Blind fans know that the show always cuts a few romances in the final edit, but it sure sounds like production went to extreme lengths in the first season of Love Is Blind UK. Normally, only a two or three love stories aren’t shown in order to focus on the selected main couples, but one Love Is Blind UK cast member revealed a whopping five engagements weren’t shown this season. Yep, that means almost the entire cast got engaged... but only half of those proposals made it to air.

The tea comes courtesy of Shirley Bekker, who was only briefly shown during the pods section before disappearing from the show. In an Aug. 19 TikTok, Bekker revealed she was one of only four women on the cast who didn’t get engaged at the end of the pods.

“There were only four of us who didn’t get engaged and I was one of them. That’s a little bit embarrassing,” Bekker said, claiming that a shocking number of romances weren’t shown. “Netflix published a cast of 15 women and 15 men. Although you see a total of six engagements, 11 of our cast got engaged.”

Bekker shared that she understood “there just isn’t a way to fit in that many stories into that few episodes,” but lamented that a good chunk of drama didn’t make the final cut. “‘The madness that went down in the couples that you didn’t see… A girl proposing to a guy, we had more triangles, we had so much going on, but as you can understand, we can only show so much,” she said.

While Bekker herself didn’t get a ring during the experiment, she did get flirty with her castmate Richie Woodmason in the pods, though he wound up proposing to Ria Prosser instead. However, Bekker teased a bit of drama, revealing Woodmason “reached out” to her after filming ended.

It sounds like Love Is Blind fans didn’t just miss out on a few messy love stories this time, but what could basically have been an entire unaired season.