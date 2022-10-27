The Love Is Blind Cast Throws Major Shade At Andrew & His Eye Drops

In the year of our lord 2022, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that reality TV isn’t 100% real. But one moment on Love Is Blind Season 3 drives this point home better than any other. If you’ve been anywhere near Twitter for the past week, you know I’m talking about Andrew Liu’s post-breakup talking head interview, when he appeared to use eye drops to make it look like he was crying. The moment was so shocking, even Andrew’s Love Is Blind co-stars had strong reactions to it.

In the scene, fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez had just broken things off with Andrew. Sitting in front of the camera, he took out a bottle of eye drops from his pocket and asked an off-camera producer if it was OK for him to use them. The producer told Andrew if his eyes were hurting, he was welcome to. Andrew proceeded to pour a ton of the liquid in his eye before beginning to speak. “I never thought I could care for someone that could bring me to tears,” he said, his face soaked with saline water.

Although it wasn’t directly stated, the implication was there: This man just faked tears on one of the biggest reality dating shows of our time.

It’s hard to imagine this being the first time a contestant has ever done something like this to increase their drama, or make themselves more sympathetic. But for the show to actually include the moment in its final cut? Astonishing.

Below, Elite Daily hears from Andrew’s co-stars about what it was like to watch that surreal scene, and whether what was shown aligns with the Andrew they came to know in the pods.

Cole

“When I was watching it, at first I was like, ‘Oh ... He's just putting eye drops.’ And then it started hitting me. I was like, ‘No, he's not. No, no, no.’ And then I was like, ‘No, they're really showing this.’ I couldn't believe. I was like, ‘That's next level that they showed that.’”

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Nancy

“I think that the fact that I called bullsh*t for Andrew before — I said he's too cool, calm, and collected — I think for me, seeing that I called him deceitful as well ... it was really shocking. His true intentions really showed and I'm so glad that I trusted my gut to say no to him.”

Netflix

Bartise

“That was 100% Andrew. He's theatrical, he's creative, and you just never know what you're going to get with him. I think I paused it and rewound it four times. I was like, ‘Are you serious? They did not edit that out.’”

Netflix

Alexa

“He's just a clout chaser. And I love that they actually left that in there, because I think a lot of people look at this show as people going on here for Instagram followers and to make something out of it. And there are people like that, and Andrew's one of them. I'm really glad that they left that part in there to showcase that [the rest of the main cast] are not the kind of people. You have to be vulnerable and you have to be genuine to get to this point. And Andrew, he just ain't it.”

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

SK

“For me, I wasn't too surprised. I think Andrew was in character doing that. He had all the stories in the men's lounge, and we knew he had all his experiences that he had. He's just a very theatrical person. To me, I was just like, ‘All right, do your thing, bro.’”

Netflix

Raven

“It's so cringe. It's so trash. It also just discounts everything that we worked toward. We really put our hearts, and souls, and lives into this.”

Netflix

Brennon

“That's very much Andrew.”

Netflix

Colleen

“By that time, by engagements, real emotions are now involved and he clearly is just making this a joke. And I'm also glad that they left in those tears because now it shows that he wasn't taking this very seriously and he was getting Nancy's feelings involved and it's just not cool.”

Netflix

Matt

“It's definitely not a false depiction of his character.”

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Zanab

“Trash. It discounts everyone's actual reactions and actual feelings, because it was so phony.”

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Love Is Blind Season 3 continues with new episodes Wednesdays on Netflix.