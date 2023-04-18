Love Is Blind’s Marshall Addressed Jackie's Comments About Their Sex Life

On Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds’ relationship proved that love isn’t always blind. The couple went their separate ways before getting to the altar — and a big source of tension in their relationship was their sex life. TBH, even a year after filming, that’s still a source of drama between them. Although Marshall didn’t really get a chance to defend himself during the reunion (half-due to Jackie and Josh Demas not showing up and half-due to Vanessa Lachey’s interesting interview style), he addressed his ex’s comments about their sex life on an April 18 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

To backtrack, on the show, Jackie made quite a few comments about Marshall’s behavior in the bedroom. Specifically, she requested that he “boss up” and be more “aggressive.” Marshall didn’t appreciate the insinuation, taking it as if she didn’t think he was “man enough” for her.

On the podcast, Marshall got very candid about his sex life. "Sorry, mom. I'm a freak,” he told host Nick Viall. “We had a lot of conversations about it, and we explored that in Mexico. We explored that when we left Mexico.” That’s part of the reason why, when Jackie said on-camera, “We don’t have sex, bro,” Marshall was so frustrated. “That’s on me?” Marshall recalled his mindset to Nick, before explaining. “She was dealing with a feminine issue, and I was waiting for her to heal. That’s it.”

Netflix

That said, Marshall still did not understand Jackie’s reasoning for calling him out. When asked about it, he replied, “Only she knows... Hurt people hurt people.” He added to Nick, “That was really wild of her to bring up, and make it seem like I’m not crushing it, you know what I’m saying?”

All in all, though, Marshall wasn’t too affected by her insults. “I’m very comfortable with myself. Her bringing up certain emasculating things... like, sticks and stones, bro. It doesn’t hurt me. It doesn’t affect me,” he explained. “You’re trying to jab me, and I’m sorry, it’s not working because I know the type of man that I am. I love the type of man that I am, and you can never take that from me.”

For everyone’s sakes (especially Marshall’s mom), here’s hoping this is the last time he has to talk about about “bossing up.”