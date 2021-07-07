5 Loki Theories About The Castle At The End Of Time

Since the first episode of Disney+ new Marvel show, Loki, fans have guessed there was a secret behind who runs the TVA. From the mysterious Time-Keepers who no one ever saw to the oddly restrictive concept of the “sacred timeline,” something seemed off. But as the series has slowly peeled back the layers of this onion, the person pulling strings has remained a mystery. With only one more episode to go, fans are still in the dark as to who the main antagonist will be. These Loki theories about The Castle in The Void and who resides there round up the main suspects.
Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 5 follow. Since Loki and Sylvie returned to the TVA in Episode 4, their quest to discover the person behind the bureaucracy has been frustrating. Sylvie believed if she found the Time-Keepers, she had the culprits. But they turned out to be animatronic androids, false faces for the real power behind the TVA to hide behind. Discovering that pruning did not kill a person but sent them to the end of the universe seemed an answer, but all there was to be found was an Alioth, a Time Monster, who preyed upon anyone sent to it.
Sylvie guessed the Alioth was a guard dog of sorts, the next layer of monster the person at the heart of this was hiding behind. When she and Loki took down the beast, the clouds fell away, and a Castle appeared. But who resides in this Castle beyond the End of Time? Here are the most popular suspects.
Loki will debut the Season 1 finale on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 on Disney+.