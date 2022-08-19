These Lizzo Lyrics Are Perfect For Your Back-To-School IG Captions

Lizzo is on a roll. With several recent career highlights like her latest fourth album Special, her No. 1 song “About Damn Time,” and her shapewear brand Yitty, it’s Lizzo’s universe. She’s the unofficial queen of feel-good music, though in my eyes it’s official.

Nearly every song in her musical roster is a self-affirmation anthem with slick disco-and-pop production, including her legendary hit “Good As Hell” and new standout “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Lizzo’s songs aren’t just fun and catchy. They’re necessary, and they often serve as a true reminder that, even in the darkest moments, I’m still that girl.

In fact, several of Lizzo’s lyrics have found a life of their own as self-help proverbs, like “I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b*tch” off “Truth Hurts” and “In case nobody told you today, you're special” off “Special.”

As the school year arrives with students returning to their high school hallways or heading off to college, Lizzo’s lyrics are the perfect mottos to remember in this time of change. So here are 20 Lizzo lyrics for your back-to-school Instagram captions that will remind all your classmates you are the main character today and all days.