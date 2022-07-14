Lizzo Wants You To Enter The Lizzoverse

So 2022 is truly Lizzo’s year. She’s steadied her fan’s thirst for her upcoming album, Special, with numerous drops, including her infectious single, “About Damn Time,” and her Emmy-nominated Amazon reality series, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Soon, the performer will add another thrilling moment to the docket, and it’s a surprise out of this world...literally.

On July 11, the Grammy Award winner announced a new project titled Lizzoverse. According to a press release, this event is an “immersive planetarium-esque lightshow experience” in New York City that’ll toast to her Special album, which drops on July 15.

Presented by American Express, Lizzoverse will then open to fans on July 16 through July 17. It takes place at the NYC landmark Cipriani 25 Broadway and includes a pop-up with photo ops and merch. The show lasts an hour and the hours of operation are 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST on both days. More info can be found here.

Lizzo briefly gushed about the cinematic surprise in an Instagram post on July 11. “I’m not a star…. I’m a whole damn Universe!” she began in the caption for a photo of the event poster. “Are you ready for THE LIZZOVERSE?!?”

The star will also premiere an exclusive album playback performance with her Big Grrrls group on Friday, July 15. Only 100 complimentary tickets will be given away to American Express Card Members, per the press release. That’s not the only surprise card members will have access to. Holders will also have the opportunity to load up on their Lizzo drip with a limited-edition cream pullover hoodie.

For those that can’t physically make it to the New York show, Lizzo has you covered. The cosmic experience will be livestreamed by Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 6 p.m. EST on Friday, July 14.

“If you can’t get to NY, don’t worry astronaut! @amazonmusic is 🗣LIVE STREAMING THE WHOLE THING FRIDAY NIGHT 🌠 ,” she said in her Instagram post.

Honestly, it’s “About Damn Time” that Lizzo created her own universe of glitz and glamour. If Lizzoverse is anything like her dazzling performance at the 2022 BET Awards, then this treat will certainly be “Good As Hell.”