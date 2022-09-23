Lil Nas X’s League Of Legends Anthem “Star Walkin’” Is Quite The Flex

Lil Nas X just added another melodic banger to his music roster. At this point, he can’t keep getting away with releasing infectious, back-to-back hits, especially since I’m still reeling over his Montero record. On Sept. 22, the rapper dropped his new single, “Star Walkin’,” which is the theme song for the upcoming League of Legends tournament. IYDK, the franchise recently crowned him as the video game’s new president. Or, as the rapper dubbed his position, Lil Nas Xecutive.

If you’ve ever stumbled across the Grammy winner’s TikTok, you’ve probably heard a snippet of “Star Walkin’” in several of his videos. Most notably, he’s used the opener from the track’s second verse, which finds him championing himself in a rather cheeky way.

In a statement for the song’s release, Lil Nas X said he wanted to create an anthem that would dominate the gaming world. And honestly, he accomplished just that. “I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time,” he said. “Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!”

Lil Nas X is already a legend in his own right, but “Star Walkin’” catapults him to star status— literally. The uptempo record finds the rapper flexing on those who never believed in him, while simultaneously boasting that, even on his worst day, his presence is a massive force.

With scintillating chords echoing in the background, Lil Nas X begins the track with the chorus. This section is certainly a testament to the rapper’s blossoming career. He confidently sings, “Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’ / Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’ / I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far / I’m star walkin’.”

With each line, those layered synths swell to a triumphant cry before suddenly expanding to a drill-inspired beat. The sonic switch-up is rather gritty, especially with the production’s underlying snarls and brazen baselines. Like an au natural, Lil Nas X effortlessly flows in the first verse and pre-chorus. There, he firmly tells his detractors that they don’t phase him while symbolically referencing League of Legends.

In the battle arena game, you must kill your enemies to survive, prove your value, and rise to the top. Lil Nas X brilliantly flipped the game’s mission to represent his gradual climb to superstardom.

“You should never take advice from a n*gga that ain’t try / They said I wouldn’t make it out alive / They told me I would never see the rise / That’s why I gotta kill ‘em every time,” he raps in the pre-chorus.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After repeating the chorus, he arrives to the second verse, where he cockily spits that infamous opener. “Been that n*gga since I came out my momma / Thankin’ God daddy never wore a condom / Prove ‘em wrong every time ‘til it’s normal / Why worship legends when you know that you can join ‘em?” he coos.

I can’t lie, that’s a clever way to say that you’ve always been the main character. He continues to build upon that lively energy until the hushed outro of the track, which finds him repeating the crux of the chorus: That he’ll always be a star, no matter how many people attack him.

To round out this riveting release, Lil Nas X also dropped an anime-inspired MV for “Star Walkin’.” Honestly, the visuals give off ultimate shonen vibes. In the clip, a series of characters prepare to attend the League of Legends championship and engage in intense fight battles.

Check out the full lyrics for “Star Walkin’” below, via Genius.

Chorus

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Verse 1

On the mission to get high up

I know that I’ma die reachin’ for a life that I don’t really need at all

Never listened to replies, learned a lesson from the wise

Pre-Chorus

You should never take advice from a n*gga that ain’t try

They said I wouldn’t make it out alive

They told me I would never see the rise

That’s why I gotta kill ‘em every time (Gotta watch ‘em bleed, too)

Chorus

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Don’t ever say it's over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Verse 2

Been that n*gga since I came out my momma

Thankin’ God daddy never wore a condom

Prove ‘em wrong every time ‘til it’s normal

Why worship legends when you know that you can join ‘em?

Th-These n*ggas don’t like me, they don’t like me

Likely, they wanna fight me

Come on, try it out, try me

They put me down, but I never cried out

Why me?

Word from the wise

Pre-Chorus

Don’t put worth inside a n*gga that ain’t try

They said I wouldn’t make it out alive

They told me I would never see the rise

That’s why I gotta kill ‘em every time (Gotta watch ‘em bleed, too)

Chorus

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Don’t ever say it's over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

Bridge

Star walkin’

Outro

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’