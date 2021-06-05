Liam Hinted At A One Direction Reunion After Chatting With Harry

Directioners might be getting the reunion they’ve always dreamed of. Although fans have been calling for the band to come together again for years, Liam Payne’s recent quotes about a One Direction reunion are reigniting the buzz. The U.K. boy band has been defunct since 2016, but it sounds like there’s a possibility there could be a JoBros-like reunion on the horizon.

The excitement among the fandom lit up after Payne went on Instagram Live on June 2 to answer some fan questions. One fan asked if he’s still in touch with Styles, which prompted the discussion about a potential reunion. "Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely," he said. "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like." Payne reiterated how lovely it was to catch up with his former bandmate and added, “I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."

The band initially formed during in 2010 on X Factor and eventually split in 2016 to pursue solo work, following Zayn Malik’s departure in 2015. Other members of 1D included Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. "It's hard in this position sometimes, you're watching people's stories from afar that you used to know so well," Payne remarked when talking about his old bandmates.

"That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point, I guess," he continued. "And I think we've all felt this at different times, me and the boys."

When discussing their success as solo artists, Payne said it’s a mixed bag of emotions. “It's almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone's so busy, and you've got to be understanding of all that,” Payne remarked.

Since 1D fans have dreamed of a reunion these past five years, Payne eventually touched on whether he and the boys would ever reunite as a band. "I'd love for us to get in a room at some point," he said. "I think it would be the best thing." Payne continued, "We've all said it outside, but we've just not said it to each other.” He added, "There's a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!"

Previously, fans thought One Direction might reunite in 2020 due to the band’s 10-year anniversary. A few signs looked pretty promising to fans, including a website redesign and a hint from Payne that there ~might~ be a documentary. There was also a hint that there was more planned to mark the band’s decade milestone.

Payne isn’t the only one who’s hinted that a reunion could be a thing of the future. Tomlinson told the UK’s Capital FM in January 2020 that he thought it might “happen at some point,” adding that the band would “be stupid not to.”

Horan also hinted that he was open to a reunion in an interview with RTE Entertainment in February 2020. "We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the ‘when's,' but we do know we will [reunite]," he said.

Unfortunately, since none of the band members have confirmed anything, Directioners will have to wait and see if there is a One Direction reunion in the future. In the meantime, you can listen to their discography and solo work and dream up what a more mature album would sound like.