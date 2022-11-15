Behold, The Iconic Way Liam & Gabriella Shut Down Breakup Rumors

After three years of dating, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are finally red carpet official. On Nov. 15, the couple made a joint appearance for Hemsworth’s new film Poker Face, which is coming to theaters on Nov. 16. Hemsworth and Brooks’ red carpet debut was a long time coming — but the timing is interesting. Only a few months earlier, there were breakup rumors surrounding the duo, so let’s discuss.

In August, a source told Us Weekly that the actor and model had called it quits due to Hemsworth’s busy schedule. “He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended,” the insider claimed at the time, adding that Brooks was “heartbroken” by the decision that was made a “couple of months ago.”

The couple never responded to the reports, but their red carpet appearance kinda speaks for itself. Of course, it is possible that Hemsworth and Brooks split over the summer and got back together just in time for cuffing season.

Hemsworth and Brooks have a lot of history. They were first spotted together in December 2019, when Brooks met Hemsworth’s parents. Although they’ve opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, most updates about their romance have been positive (besides, um, that August breakup report).

In April 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s connection. "While Liam's family has been a huge support since the breakup with Miley, it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley. Gabriella is quiet, low-key," the insider claimed. "She loves to be alone with Liam and isn't seeking attention from others."

The source continued, explaining that Brooks “adores” Hemsworth. That’s not all — apparently, she was a great addition to Hemsworth’s inner circle, too. “She gets along with his parents and his closest friends. The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry,” the insider said.

All thing’s considered (particularly Hemsworth’s history of public romance), their delayed red carpet debut makes total sense.