A Look Back Through Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History

Few male celebrities have the lasting cultural impact of Leonardo DiCaprio. Since the 1997 film Titanic made him into a global superstar, the actor has been a mainstay in Hollywood, appearing in big-budget movies like Inception, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. While DiCaprio's acting career has earned him plenty of accolades — including an Oscar —his love life has arguably drawn just as much public fascination.

The notoriously private star rarely discusses his relationships, but that hasn’t stopped his romantic life from becoming tabloid fodder. From high-profile romances with supermodels to rumored connections to other A-listers, DiCaprio’s dating history has inspired endless speculation, viral memes, and plenty of internet discourse over the years. (Even Taylor Swift poked fun at the conversation surrounding DiCaprio in her 2019 song “The Man.”)

Three decades into his career, there is seemingly never a shortage of interest in who the actor is dating. But with all the chatter, how is a curious, extremely online fan meant to keep track? Read on for a guide to DiCaprio’s confirmed and widely rumored past relationships, starting when he was an up-and-coming movie star bursting onto the scene.

1994: Bridget Hall

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DiCaprio was briefly linked to model Bridget Hall in 1994. Despite numerous photos of them looking very cozy together, neither confirmed their relationship.

1995: Naomi Campbell

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DiCaprio reportedly had a brief fling with Naomi Campbell in 1995. Neither ever confirmed the romance, and they’ve stayed friends over the years.

1995-1997: Kristen Zang

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The actor’s first long-term relationship was with model Kristen Zang. The two met through friends and dated for four years, and she attended his Romeo & Juliet premiere in 1996.

1997: Amber Valletta

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DiCaprio and model Amber Valletta reportedly briefly dated after he saw her in a magazine and had his team reach out to her.

1998: Helena Christensen

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DiCaprio and model Helena Christensen reportedly went out a few times in 1998, but their relationship was never confirmed.

1998: Bijou Phillips

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DiCaprio was briefly romantically linked to Bijou Phillips in 1998.

1998: Eva Herzigová

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After meeting at the premiere for DiCaprio’s film, The Man in the Iron Mask, the actor and model Eva Herzigová reportedly had a brief fling.

2000-2005: Gisele Bündchen

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DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen dated for five years, and she accompanied him to the Oscars in 2005 to support his first Best Actor nomination. Bündchen later wrote about the relationship in her book, saying it ended because she was “wanting to do some serious soul-searching.”

2006-2011: Bar Refaeli

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After his split from Bündchen, DiCaprio began dating model Bar Refaeli. The two reportedly met at a party in Las Vegas and had an on-and-off relationship that lasted five years.

2011: Blake Lively

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DiCaprio and Blake Lively were spotted around Europe in the summer of 2011. According to Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran, Lively kept in touch with DiCaprio by sending him photos of a doll when she was on set.

2012: Erin Heatherton

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DiCaprio dated model Erin Heatherton for nearly a year, and they split up on good terms. In 2015, she told Daily Mail Australia in 2015, “He’s a wonderful person and a friend of mine.”

2013-2014: Toni Garrn

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DiCaprio and model Toni Garrn had a super private relationship that reportedly lasted around 18 months. They briefly reconnected in 2017 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

2015: Kelly Rohrbach

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The actor was first spotted with model Kelly Rorhback in early 2015, riding Citi Bikes with her in New York City. Their breakup nearly a year later was reportedly “super amicable.”

2016: Georgia Fowler

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DiCaprio was spotted cozying up to model Georgia Fowler while partying in Cannes in 2016.

2016-2017: Nina Agdal

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DiCaprio and model Nina Agdal were photographed traveling together to Ibiza, St. Bart’s, and the Bahamas. They split after one year of dating, reportedly because the actor wasn’t “ready to settle down.”

2017: Lorena Rae

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DiCaprio and model Lorena Rae were spotted out on several dates in 2017, though the pair never confirmed their relationship.

2018-2022: Camila Morrone

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DiCaprio and model Camilla Morrone were first seen together in early 2018 during a vacation to Colorado. The two were reportedly family friends, and they went on to date quietly for more than four years.

2022-2023: Gigi Hadid

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Following his split from Morrone, DiCaprio was romantically linked to Gigi Hadid after years of running in the same social circles. A source told People that the actor was “taken with Gigi” and that the two “like each other and are having a great time.” By early 2023, their fling had reportedly “fizzled.”

2023-2026: Vittoria Ceretti

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DiCaprio’s latest relationship is with model Vittoria Ceretti. The two were first spotted together in August 2023 and have reportedly been dating ever since. Though they’ve remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they’ve made public appearances side-by-side at Hollywood events like the 2026 Oscars.