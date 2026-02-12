Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split back in October 2021, but the former One Direction band member is now discussing his ex (and the mother of his child, Khai). In a Call Her Daddy interview, released Feb. 11, Malik had nothing but good things to say about his ex — though he also admitted to being unsure if he was “ever in love with her.”

During their conversation, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper questioned Malik on a previous quote he gave about past relationships. “You said in an interview that you don't know if you've ever truly been in love. Do you still stand by that?” she asked the singer. Malik confirmed he still felt the same way, explaining, “Yeah. ‘Cause my understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love.”

Malik specified that felt the same about his six-year relationship with Hadid, too. “To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her,” he added. “I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her.”

“I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point. Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself,” he added.

Malik also gave an update on his current relationship status, telling Cooper that he is not currently dating anyone. Still, he already has some dealbreakers in mind for his next romance. "I'm not looking for a public relationship again," Malik said. "Just out of experience. No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before. I've just learned from it that it don't work for me, you know?"

"I'm quite a private person. I don't really strive for people's approval or attention, so the relationship should really be between me and that person. I think that personality type, someone who doesn’t want to do that, would be more suited to me,” he added.