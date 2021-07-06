Gigi Wrote The Paparazzi An Open Letter Demanding Privacy For Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid wants her daughter, Khai Malik, to have a normal life. The model released a statement on July 5 pleading with fans and paparazzi to give her daughter as much privacy as possible. To do so, Hadid has requested they blur out photos of her face online. It’s not a guarantee, but Gigi Hadid's open letter to the paparazzi about Khai is hopeful they will respect her wishes.

Hadid has always been careful about what she shares of Khai online. Since giving birth to her daughter in September 2020, she’s shared several photos of her little one online, but never shares images featuring her face. Now, she’s asking the press to do the same. Hadid took to Twitter with a very clear request.

“TO THE PAPARAZZI, PRESS, & FAN ACCOUNTS,” Hadid wrote. “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller.”

Hadid explained that Khai enjoys going on trips, but she’d love help maintaining her privacy wherever possible. “She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC.”

Hadid asked photographers and media outlets to exercise “integrity” when sharing photos of her family moving forward. “I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Hadid had one specific request for paparazzi snapping photos of her family. “It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera,” Hadid pleaded. “I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do.”

Hadid and Zayn Malik have been raising their daughter on a rural farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania. This has given her family more privacy than they would see in major cities such as Los Angeles or New York, but, clearly, the famous family still frequently visits these places. And with her open letter, Hadid is looking to not only protect her daughter, but all children who come from similar backgrounds.

“I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” Hadid concluded.