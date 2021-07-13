Lamar Shaded Tristan HARD On Twitter After Their IG Spat Over Khloé

Khloé Kardashian is finally getting what she deserves: a little respect from her exes. And by respect, I mean some good, old, harmless jealousy. After fighting over Kardashian in the Instagram comments of her last steamy bikini picture, Lamar Odom shaded Tristan Thompson HARD on Twitter, and everyone is loving it.

The social media feud started on July 9 when Thompson caught wind of Odom’s flirty IG comment calling Kardashian a “hottie.” Thompson hit below the belt, commenting back, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” seemingly in reference to Odom’s 2015 drug overdose which left him in a coma for three days. Harsh, much? According to E! News, Kardashian reportedly wasn’t thrilled to see the two NBA stars acting so immature, but, let’s face it, a part of her had to have laughed.

Now, Lamar has even more to say. He retweeted a video compilation of NBA players like Lebron James and celebrities like Chance the Rapper laughing at Fergie’s infamous performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game, with the caption, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.”

Just last month, Thompson and Kardashian called it quits shortly after an E! News report surfaced claiming Thompson was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at a Los Angeles house party in June. Meanwhile, according to a source at TMZ, Odom is trying to get back together with Kardashian and, amidst the Thompson cheating rumors (can we ever keep up?), he saw this as the ideal opportunity to rekindle the flame.

The same source says Odom wasn’t trying to be disrespectful with his comment. Kardashian and Thomspon are officially broken up, so Odom reportedly figured it was fine to shoot his shot.

After putting Kardashian through a lot (to say the least), what makes Thompson or Odom think they even have another chance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star? For now, it seems like Kardashian doesn’t need either one of them, and is focusing on living her best life as a single woman and mama to daughter, True.