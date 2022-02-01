Lamar Odom Dreamt About Khloé Kardashian While On Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom is getting real about his feelings for Khloé Kardashian on Celebrity Big Brother. During a teaser for the show’s new season, the former NBA star revealed he still thinks about his ex-wife, despite splitting from her nearly a decade ago in 2013. In fact, Odom said he misses Kardashian so much that he recently had a dream about her.

E! News shared the sneak peek a day before Celebrity Big Brother returned for its third season on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The 45-second clip shows Odom confiding about his past relationship with fellow contestant Todrick Hall. “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” Odom began. "Who's your ex-wife?" Hall asked. "You don't know her?" Odom responded back in surprise. When Hall admitted he didn’t know how many ex-wives Odom has had, the NBA star clarified Kardashian was “the one and only."

Odom revealed he and Kardashian aren’t in touch anymore, but that doesn’t stop him from thinking about her. "I miss her so much," Lamar told Hall. "I wish I could take that time back."

“How long were y’all married?” Hall asked. “Four years,” Odom said, before repeating, “I miss her so much.”

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Odom and Kardashian got married in September 2009 just one month after they met in August. Two years after their wedding, the pair launched their own reality show together, Khloé & Lamar, which ran from April 2011 to May 2012. Sadly, the couple ended up breaking up in 2013, but due to Odom’s overdose and subsequent hospitalization in 2015, Kardashian put their divorce on hold in order to remain at her ex’s side throughout his recovery. She then re-filed for divorce in May 2016, and their split was finalized in December of that year.

Through the years, Odom has made it clear he has nothing but love for his ex-wife despite their breakup. After Tristan Thompson revealed on Jan. 3 that he had fathered another child while he was still dating Kardashian, Odom reportedly responded to the report on Facebook by giving a shoutout to his ex. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her,” Odom commented underneath an article about Thompson. “I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Fans can catch Odom on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother when it premieres on Feb. 2.