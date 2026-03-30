As the mother of four young girls, Kylie Kelce has heard it all from other moms — from the genuinely helpful tips, to the “unsolicited advice” that seriously gets under her skin. Kelce vented about some of the most irritating remarks she often hears from mothers, including the common phrase that sends her up a wall, and the “weird” comments about the gender of her kids.

Kelce got real about the some of the frustrations she has with interacting with other moms guring her March 29 appearance on the Sunday Sports Club podcast. She has a particular issue with the moms of older children who frequently tell her to “just wait” for the next phase, as all of Kelce’s daughters are still very young (Wyatt is 6, Elliotte is 5, Bennett is 3, and Finn just turned 1).

“I really do my best to not be this person, because I think it’s meant in a lighthearted way. But the ‘just wait’ comments are really hard,” Kelce said. Though she believes the common response isn’t ill-intentioned, Kelce feels that “it doesn’t land that way” whenever she hears it.

She also gets annoyed when people ask her if she and husband Jason want a son, given that they have four daughters. “It’s a little weird how bothered you are by us not having a boy,” Kelce said. “And also, you can’t sit comfortably in the idea that we are at peace and comfortable in our all girl household.”

In general, Kelce just doesn’t have any more patience for “unsolicited advice” from other moms. “I just have this underlying anger when people want to give me advice. Most comments that are unwelcome advice end up with me feeling like, ‘Mm, I could fix this really quick with a punch in the face,’” Kelce said. “It’s always people offering advice that isn’t helpful. It’s unproductive.”

“Like, when people see you out with your kid and they’re like, ‘Mm, they should have a hat on,’” Kelce continued. “I’m like, ‘Mm, you should mind your f*cking business.’ Nobody needs that. You don’t need this heat; stay out of my kitchen. I’m good.”