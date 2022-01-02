In Kylie Jenner’s New Year’s Eve Instagram post, the reality star reflected on the “blessings” and “heartaches” that 2021 brought her. Many fans took notice that the post was one of the first pics she’s shared since her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival led to a crowd surge resulting in 10 concert attendees losing their life on Nov. 5. Jenner previously shared a Christmas throwback pic of her momager, Kris Jenner, in support of Kris’ new holiday song cover of “Jingle Bells.” Although Jenner’s year ended on a tragic note, the 24-year-old has had a ton of blessings in 2021, including her second pregnancy, so Kylie Jenner’s New Year’s Eve IG post for 2022 was really reflective.

Just before 2022 began, Jenner posted a black and white photo that captured her baby bump of baby number two on Dec. 31, 2021. Along with the photo, she shared her reflections on the past year. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to announcing that she and Scott would be welcoming their second child together sometime in 2022, Jenner has accomplished a lot in terms of her businesses in 2021. In September 2021, she dropped that she would be launching a line of swimsuits, Kylie Swim. And she also launched other cool Kylie Cosmetic products like the 24K Birthday Collection and a spooky collab for Halloween with A Nightmare on Elm Street X Kylie line of products like lashes, a cheek stain, and an eye palette.

Still, despite her various 2021 accomplishments, she faced criticism after sharing IG stories of her view of Scott on stage at Astroworld that captured a look at the ambulance in the crowd of people. People called the videos “disturbing” and requested that Jenner remove the videos due to insensitivity. She later released a statement that explained both she and Scott had no idea the extent of the tragedy until after the show had ended.

As 2021 is now at a close, let’s hope Jenner’s 2022 brings more good vibes her way as she welcomes her second child and appears in her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.