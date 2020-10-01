5 Kylie Halloween Costume Ideas That'll Have Your Followers Shook

Kylie Jenner has stepped out in some seriously iconic looks. Whether it be the Met Gala, the cover of Vogue, or a glitzy night out, her wardrobe never fails to impress. Fans have her most memorable looks stamped in their minds, and as Halloween fast approaches, what better time to channel the lip kit queen? If you're still searching for the perfect ~lewk~ for the spooky holiday, these Kylie Jenner Halloween costumes will be instantly recognizable.

It's natural Kylie's fans would want to imitate her mega-star style, but she's also quite the Halloween queen herself. In 2019, she debuted three different outfits before the 31st even rolled around. She spent one night channeling her inner mermaid as Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Another night, she slipped into a Playboy bunny costume for Stassie's Playboy party, and she kicked of Halloweek (yep, it’s a thing) by channeling her inner pop star as Madonna. In 2020, even with a pared-down Halloween due to the coronavirus, Jenner slayed a Power Rangers group costume with her best friends.

Sure, it might sound excessive for some, but Jenner's affinity for over-the-top looks is exactly why she's so much fun to dress up as. These Kylie Jenner costumes will have you taking home "best costume" in any contest you enter this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Mom-On-Duty Kylie

Stormi is obviously one of the most important people in Kylie’s life. The attached-at-the-hip duo get cuter every day and are known for their twinning outfits. To channel this mother-daughter pairing, you and your bestie first need to decide who you each want to dress up as. If you’re going for Kylie, start with a baby blue dress.

This robin blue dress is a perfect choice. You’ll then want to order a matching robe for your friend, who will dress up as Stormi.

To pain the full picture of what it’s like to be Stormi, don’t forget a rattle and pacifier.

2. "WAP" Music Video Kylie

Despite the controversy surrounding Jenner's appearance in "WAP," her shining moment in the video instantly became an iconic pop culture moment in 2020. She delivered major Shania Twain vibes in a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble consisting of a bodysuit and a long train.

This leopard bodysuit from Forever 21 will have your friends singing "WAP" the second they see you step out.

You can add a little drama to your look by recreating Jenner's floor-length train. Simply attach a leopard print scarf or shawl to each shoulder strap. This one from Lulus will do the trick.

Then, add a pair of thigh-high boots of the same print to your outfit. This pair from SHEIN is affordable and fierce.

3. Kylie Swim

Jenner proudly launched her very own swim line on Sept. 17, and she’s been modeling many of the looks herself. She looked fierce in the “Caicos” design, and fans can order the exact swimsuit pictured above.

October can get chilly, though, so you’ll likely want to pair your summer suit with a faux fur jacket before heading out.

4. Golden Goddess Kylie

To achieve this look, you’ll want to slather on Kylie Cosmetics body glow from head to toe.

Then, you’ll want to pick up a gold bra and mini-skirt combo such as the one seen here:

This shimmery look from Ali Express will have you standing out at every party you attend.

5. Rapunzel Kylie

Jenner delivered major "long hair, don't care" vibes on Mar. 1 when she posted a series of photos rocking one of her coolest hairstyles yet. Jenner rocked a hella long braid, which reached past her feet and then some. Jenner's ultra-long braid was clearly fake, which makes it all the easier to replicate.

Here's your inspo:

It's not every day brands are asked to make floor-length braids, so you'll probably have to weave two separate braid extensions together. This option from Vogue Wigs is two-feet long, so clipping or tying two together will give you four feet of fierceness.

To complete Jenner's poolside look, you'll need a one-shouldered brown swimsuit.

Jenner's style has evolved tremendously, and, in the past several years, all of her looks are perfect for Halloween inspo.