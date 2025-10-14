After conquering the beauty industry and reality TV, King Kylie is ready to take over the music world. Kylie Jenner revived her mid-2010s alter-ego on Oct. 14 to release her first official song, a collaboration with pop duo Terror Jr called “Fourth Strike.” While Jenner’s foray into music may be surprising to some, the superfans know that this release has been almost a decade in the making.

On the vibe-y whisper-pop groove “Fourth Strike,” Jenner sings a bridge about mistakes she’s made in the past, which she promises to do again:

One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you, "I'm sorry" / Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends / King Kylie

But it’s the lore behind this verse that really makes it special. Jenner’s new release is one big reference to the pop-star rumors about her that were a viral obsession back in 2016. In that year, Jenner released a cinematic video promoting her brand of lip glosses, which was scored with the song “3 Strikes” by the then-unknown group Terror Jr. Immediately, rumors blew up that Jenner was singing the song, unexpectedly launching a mysterious music career. However, it was later confirmed the singer was Terror Jr member Lisa Vitale, and Jenner did not contribute vocals to the track.

Clearly, the title and sound of “Fourth Strike” are references to “3 Strikes.” Jenner revealed on Instagram that it was her idea to reconnect with Terror Jr and play into the nine-year-old rumors with this new song. “There was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!” Jenner wrote. “I was soooooo nervous but so grateful.”

Jenner has had a few other surprise musical moments throughout the years — notably, her sing-songy “rise and shine” clip broke the internet in 2019 — but “Fourth Strike” marks her first official song release. And this isn’t the only exciting new career path for Jenner; she’s also making her acting debut in the Charli XCX musical movie The Moment. Perhaps that will feature some more King Kylie music? Time will tell.