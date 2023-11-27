Kylie Jenner is shedding a new light on what really happened during her fallout with Jordyn Woods. Back in 2019, the formerly inseparable besties distanced themselves from one another after Woords kissed Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party. But although the two weren’t seen together for four years before their reunion in 2023, Jenner recently revealed they never “fully” stopped being friends. In fact, they’d had some private hangouts during the years when everyone thought they couldn’t stand one another.

Jenner was asked about her relationship with Woods during her Nov. 27 Interview Magazine profile.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off,” Jenner said. “And one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

Jenner and Woods shocked fans in July when they were photographed grabbing dinner together — their first public outing as a duo since the 2019 scandal. But according to Jenner’s new statements, she and Woods had patched things up long before that dinner date.

The BFFs still had a rough patch after the Thompson drama unfolded, but it did come with a silver lining. Jenner reflected on the “learning lesson” she took from taking some time away from Woods.

“We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be,” Jenner said. “I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sentiment is similar to what Jenner had to say about Woods on a recent episode of The Kardashians. As she forgave Thompson for his past involvement with her friend, Jenner admitted that she was too “co-dependent” with Woods prior to their separation.

“I could’ve never imagined my life without her. We would’ve probably still been living together,” Jenner said during the Nov. 16 episode. “I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”