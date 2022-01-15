Kylie Had A Very Specific Animal Theme For Her Baby Shower

The next Kardashian-Jenner baby is set to make their debut soon, and Kylie Jenner celebrated in the cutest way. The reality star showed off recent snapshots from her baby shower for her second child with Travis Scott, and it’s a lot different than you’d expect. The pics of Kylie Jenner’s baby shower reveal her stunning giraffe theme.

Although you might expect a more childish theme when it comes to a baby shower, Jenner’s baby shower was sophisticated and glamourous. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a thread of photos from her baby shower on Instagram on Jan. 14, and the overall aesthetic was safari chic. Jenner captioned her post with three emojis: a white heart, an angel with a halo, and a giraffe. The first pic shows people feeling her baby bump, while the second snapshot captures the pretty ambiance of her baby shower.

In the photos, Jenner is wearing a white long-sleeved dress and posing in front of three elegant giraffe statues that appear to be the centerpiece of her event. Other photos include white flower petals floating on water, the mom-to-be posing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and stunning table designs surrounded by greenery and wooden details. There were even wooden giraffes with the guests’ names and custom blankets hanging on the chair backs.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a glimpse of the baby gifts and a crafting session featuring embroidery.

The craft sesh looked like it was very successful. In the pic, Jenner shared a peek at several embroidery hoops with different symbols, such as a heart, a laurel branch, the words “Angel Baby,” a yin and yang symbol, and one from aunt Kendall Jenner, who stitched, “I love U — Kenny.”

As Scott and Jenner await the arrival of their little bundle of joy, they’ve reportedly been “inseparable.” A source close to Jenner reportedly told E! in December 2020 that “she’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes.”

The source added, “She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready.”

It seems like Scott has embraced the pregnancy as much as Jenner is, too. “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Likewise, little three-year-old Stormi is excited too. A source revealed to the publication that “[Stormi is] really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long.”

Despite speculation that Jenner already gave birth to her baby, it’s looking like her due date is sometime in February 2022. Cheers to her little giraffe!