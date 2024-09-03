Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Talk About Their "Really Hot" Sex Life

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes got candid about their sex life in a Sept. 3 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest. While drinking tequila, the duo played a game of Truth or Drink, which resulted in them sharing some pretty NSFW details.

Cavallari asked Estes if he believed that “more mature women" are "better in bed," Estes confirmed it. “Yeah, you’re the best sex I've ever had for sure,” he said.

Apparently, it was the first time he told Cavallari that specific tidbit. She responded, “I like that. I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point blank just been like, ‘You’re the best I've ever had.’ I think I would remember that one. Aww, that makes me happy.”

Estes then asked her if she felt the same way. “Yeah, you are,” Cavallari told him. “And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older, because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like."

"I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been,” she continued. “I’m also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot sex.”

Instagram: @kristincavallari

"I'm obviously so in love with you so that helps," Estes added. The couple also shared that they’ve never faked an orgasm.

The couple also discussed their future plans and goals. Estes said, “End goal, obviously, would be to be married and have a happy life.”

At that point, Cavallari encouraged him to say more: “And have a baby. You can say it.” Estes continued, “I mean, it’s in there. Yeah, I feel like that goes with being married and whatever.”

However, that doesn’t mean the couple has any solid plans for what that would look like. “Obviously I would like to have my own kid at the end of the day, but I think we decided to just keep on keeping on,” Estes said. “I don’t think we need to make any serious decisions right now.” (Cavallari is already a mother of three. She shares Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.)

Cavallari said, “We’ve decided to table all those kinds of conversations and just be together.” But she added, “I would actually have to figure that out relatively soon.”