This Poster Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In Spencer Is Breathtaking

It’s been almost 25 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana, and yet somehow, her mythos, rather than dimming over time, has only grown stronger. Her story was recently put front and center on Netflix with Season 4 of The Crown, as the six-season series reached the 1980s and Charles’ disastrous marriage. But Peter Morgan’s Emmy-and-Golden Globe-winning TV series doesn’t have a lock on the late Princess of Wales. There’s a new biopic, Spencer, on the way as well. Diana will be played by actor Kristen Stewart in Spencer, adding to a growing list of women to portray her legacy.

Part of the issue in any biopic is nailing the look of the person in question. Many films about famous people have been derailed because the actors don’t look right, and fans can’t get past it. When the actor does nail it, such as Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, it can turn their performance into an awards season shoo-in.

Thus far, several actors have taken on Diana over the years, with rocky results. The Crown Season 4 was successful due to Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Diana. The actor nailed not only the late princess’ look but also her attitude. (And fans should note that Elizabeth Debicki, who is set to take over the role in The Crown Season 5, has already proven she too can nail it.)

Fans were far less sure that Kristen Stewart, who has a very iconic look associated with her, stemming from her Twilight years, could pull off a reasonable facsimile of Diana. (Her acting skills to play the part were never in question, just the look.) But with every photo and poster, fans realize this could be a biopic for the ages.

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Poster

Neon

The first poster for the film was released during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2021, along with the first trailer. Though the latter was not released to the public right away, the former was, stunning any doubters.

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Cast

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

When Spencer was first announced, Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales was a significant part of the selling point, along with director Pablo Larraín, best known for Jackie, the Natalie Portman-headlined biopic of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Since then, the rest of the cast has filled out, starting with Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Charles, Prince of Wales. The film will also co-star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Olga Hellsing, and Thomas Douglas. Interestingly, the film also lists Amy Manson (The Nevers) as Anne Boleyn, suggesting this might have a bit of a ghost-story angle as well.

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Plot

Neon

The story of Princess Diana could cover quite a bit of ground. There are her beginnings, when her mother attempted to divorce their father and take the children, only to not only lose custody but any right to see them ever again. There are her years as an innocent teenager plucked by the Palace to be the virginal bride of the future King of England. And most dramatically, there is the summer of 1997 and her death in a car crash in Paris.

But Spencer will focus on perhaps the juiciest and most crucial moment of Diana’s life, the 1995 Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham. That was the two days when Diana decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Release Date

Spencer will debut in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.