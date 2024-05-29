Let’s revisit some heated Kardashian drama. No, not the infamous bag-hitting fight between Kim and Khloé, but rather Kim’s brutal phone call with Kourtney back in September 2023. During the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the sisters were still at war on who lived the ~dolce vita lifestyle~ first. Their back-and-forth took a bleak turn, with Kim admitting that she’s in a private anti-Kourtney group chat. Now, there’s a new layer to the chaos. Kourtney recently revealed that she didn’t know the call was being filmed for the show.

In a clip from the May 30 episode, Kourtney talked about the aftermath of the phone call. “They think that we hate each other. But also, I wanted so badly to [say], ‘By the way, I never knew that call was filmed,’” she said. When asked if Kim informed her that she was filming even before their argument started, Kourtney said no. “I just had a feeling it was filmed after the fact. I was like, ‘You’re not using it,’ but it was too good not to use.”

Kourtney continued, summing up social media’s response to their fight as “analytical and deep.” “We’re sisters, and I think people forget that. They always say, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up.”

The online discourse surrounding the phone call was a bit chaotic, especially concerning the “Not Kourtney” group chat. For those who didn’t follow the drama, Kim — who accused her older sister of being a “different person” who thrived on negativity — revealed the family used the private thread to talk about her behavior.

Hulu

Kim went further, stating that Kourtney’s kids also voiced their concerns about her. In response, Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist.” Yeah, it was a lot. Despite their icy low blows, it seems the two sisters will always bounce back from any drama. “There’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other,” Kim said in the recent clip. “We really don’t.”

Kourtney echoed a similar sentiment, stating that their heated fights come with the territory of being a sibling. She said, “I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme.”

Between this recent drama, their hallway fist-fight from 2021, and Travis Barker’s comments about his past attraction to Kim, it’s time for these sisters to have another lighthearted scene together.