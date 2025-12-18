Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Stopped Getting Botox

The eldest Kardashian sister is cutting one cosmetic injectable out of her life. In a Dec. 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her decision to no longer use Botox. And the reason behind her choice probably isn’t what most people would guess.

Kourtney spoke up about her Botox journey while in a meeting with her sister Kim and the legendary attorney Erin Brockovich, as the three women planned how to legally deal with a potentially dangerous landfill in their neighborhood of Calabasas. When Brockovich confirmed that there were reports of a leak within the dumping site, Kourtney attributed her foresight about the danger to her “third eye.”

“I haven't gotten Botox in four years to keep my third eye open,” Kourtney said.

The comment didn’t land very well with Kim, who immediately confronted her older sister. “So, why does looking at me make you think that?” Kim asked. “You stared at me and were like, ‘I haven’t had Botox.’ I was like, ‘Where are you going with this?’ I have. Two nights ago.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kourtney tried to clarify that her remark wasn’t meant to be a personal attack. “No, I'm saying, to keep my third eye open. My intuition,” Kourtney said, before making promising, “I'll never get it again!”

Kim was less than impressed by her sister’s grand statement. “OK, good for you,” Kim said. “Mine's closed, and I use a different part of my brain for that, and I'm absolutely OK with that.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being very open about what cosmetic enhancements they have or have not had done. Kylie Jenner recently posted the exact specifications of her breast augmentation surgery on TikTok, and Kris Jenner hasn’t shied away from speaking on the confidence boost her recent face lift has given her. Kris has even revealed that the Kardashian-Jenners’ personal surgeon uses a special “password” with their friends and family to ensure the beauty secrets don’t get out.

But it sounds like Kourtney doesn’t have any use for that password these days.