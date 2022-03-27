Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a grand appearance on Hollywood’s biggest night. The famously PDA-heavy couple walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet together in advance of Barker’s big performance as part of the Oscars’ “all-star band” during the show. But before the show began, the couple didn’t shy away from showing off their love on the red carpet.

Kardashian was there to support Barker, who’s the drummer for the 2022 Oscars band. He’s playing alongside singer-percussionist Sheila E. and jazz pianist Robert Glasper, and the band is being led by music director Adam Blackstone. Before clocking in, Barker and Kardashian showed off their love in very Kravis fashion on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian and Barker hit the red carpet together. They became red carpet official a few months back when they went to the MTV VMAs in September 2021 together and posed in complementary spike and black leather-adorned ensembles. Their looks for the Oscars red carpet this year were definitely a bit more conservative, but they still stole the Oscars pre-show with their matching black ensembles and undeniable chemistry.

Always ready to remain on-brand, Kardashian and Barker made sure to bring some more PDA to the Oscars red carpet. They went in for a big open-mouthed kiss and seemed to be all smiles as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. If a love story could win an Oscar, Kravis would bring home the gold statuette.

In addition to the classic Kravis PDA moment, the couple also shared some intimate moments, like when Kourtney brushed her hand against Travis’ face.

And, they made sure to share some giggles in a more candid moment.

Of course, they also made time for another makeout moment.

If you’re looking for more from Kardashian and Barker, you’re in luck. The Kardashians is premiering on Hulu on April 14, and it promises many behind-the-scenes moments with the newly-engaged couple.